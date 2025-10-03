Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Honda Motor ADR (HMC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) is above average at 10.95x. The 36-month beta value for HMC is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HMC is 1.36B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of HMC on October 03, 2025 was 949.57K shares.

HMC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has jumped by 2.05% compared to previous close of $30.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that Rapid City, South Dakota, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — All Kids Bike, the nonprofit organization on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike, today announced a $100,000 contribution from Honda in support of their All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program. As a result, kindergarteners in communities near Honda operations will gain essential bike riding and traffic safety skills through this program. Associates from Honda will be volunteering to assemble bikes and participating in program deliveries to local elementary schools.

HMC’s Market Performance

HMC’s stock has fallen by -5.84% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.79% and a quarterly rise of 7.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.95% for Honda Motor ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.92% for HMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.09% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at -6.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares sank -9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.14. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.17%, with 2.13% for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.12 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.