Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN)

The 36-month beta value for ELDN is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ELDN is 55.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.72% of that float. The average trading volume of ELDN on October 03, 2025 was 854.75K shares.

ELDN stock’s latest price update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELDN)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.76% in comparison to its previous close of $2.66, however, the company has experienced a 11.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that Steve Perrin, Ph.D.

ELDN’s Market Performance

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) has experienced a 11.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.56% rise in the past month, and a -10.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for ELDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.90% for ELDN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELDN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ELDN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ELDN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELDN reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ELDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELDN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ELDN Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELDN rose by +11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-228.91% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 38.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.67%. Equity return is now at value -16.20%, with -5.95% for asset returns.

Based on Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -80.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$35.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 417.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.