Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is above average at 13.62x. The 36-month beta value for CM is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CM is 880.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. The average trading volume of CM on October 03, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

CM stock’s latest price update

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE: CM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.36% compared to its previous closing price of $80.44. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Investors interested in Banks – Foreign stocks are likely familiar with Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) and DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

CM’s Market Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has seen a 0.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.92% gain in the past month and a 11.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.09% for CM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for CM’s stock, with a 20.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CM Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.15%, as shares surge +2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.98. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce saw 31.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 13.40%, with 0.76% for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 26.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.