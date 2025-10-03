Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)

The 36-month beta value for ASPN is also noteworthy at 2.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ASPN is 81.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.26% of that float. The average trading volume of ASPN on October 03, 2025 was 2.00M shares.

ASPN stock’s latest price update

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE: ASPN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.23% compared to its previous closing price of $7.3. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Seasoned executive brings 25+ years of legal, HR, and transactional leadership to Aspen’s executive team Seasoned executive brings 25+ years of legal, HR, and transactional leadership to Aspen’s executive team

ASPN’s Market Performance

Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) has seen a 4.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.10% gain in the past month and a 11.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.89% for ASPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.93% for ASPN’s stock, with a -6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on August 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASPN reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ASPN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on May 29th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ASPN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

ASPN Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc saw -73.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Daniel Santhosh P, who sold 4,410 shares at the price of $7.31 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Daniel Santhosh P now owns 19,879 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc, valued at $32,237 using the latest closing price.

Daniel Santhosh P, the Chief Accounting Officer of Aspen Aerogels Inc, sold 2,000 shares at $7.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13 ’25, which means that Daniel Santhosh P is holding 17,879 shares at $15,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.67% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Aerogels Inc stands at -0.79%. The total capital return value is set at -0.6%. Equity return is now at value -75.47%, with -48.98% for asset returns.

Based on Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -23.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $51.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.