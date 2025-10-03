Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of American Superconductor Corp (AMSC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) is above average at 156.57x. The 36-month beta value for AMSC is also noteworthy at 3.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMSC is 43.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.19% of that float. The average trading volume of AMSC on October 03, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

AMSC stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ: AMSC) has jumped by 4.35% compared to previous close of $59.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. investors.com reported 2025-09-22 that This power grid solutions stock is rebounding and back above a buy zone.

AMSC’s Market Performance

AMSC’s stock has risen by 5.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.41% and a quarterly rise of 53.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for American Superconductor Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.18% for AMSC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 85.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMSC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMSC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMSC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $10 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMSC reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for AMSC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMSC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

AMSC Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +25.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMSC rose by +4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +137.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.21. In addition, American Superconductor Corp saw 189.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

House Arthur H, the Director of American Superconductor Corp, sold 9,703 shares at $50.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that House Arthur H is holding 48,663 shares at $494,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Superconductor Corp stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 6.41%, with 4.41% for asset returns.

Based on American Superconductor Corp (AMSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

In summary, American Superconductor Corp (AMSC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.