An In-Depth Look at Jacobs Solutions Inc’s (J) Stock Performance

In the past week, J stock has gone up by 5.27%, with a monthly gain of 7.41% and a quarterly surge of 16.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.73% for Jacobs Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.12% for J’s stock, with a 15.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) is above average at 38.48x. The 36-month beta value for J is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for J is 118.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of J on October 03, 2025 was 682.04K shares.

Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.98% compared to its previous closing price of $152.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of J

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for J stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for J by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for J in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $155 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see J reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for J stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to J, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

J Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.90. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc saw 17.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from Fernandez Manuel J, who purchased 145 shares at the price of $120.61 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Fernandez Manuel J now owns 9,617 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc, valued at $17,489 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel J, the Director of Jacobs Solutions Inc, purchased 202 shares at $124.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that Fernandez Manuel J is holding 9,402 shares at $25,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 9.29%, with 3.67% for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc (J), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.