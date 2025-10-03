An In-Depth Look at Fury Gold Mines Ltd’s (FURY) Stock Performance

The stock of Fury Gold Mines Ltd (FURY) has seen a -0.57% decrease in the past week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month, and a 22.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for FURY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.42% for FURY’s stock, with a 38.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fury Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: FURY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FURY is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FURY is 156.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On October 03, 2025, FURY’s average trading volume was 420.50K shares.

FURY stock’s latest price update

Fury Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: FURY)’s stock price has plunge by -5.62%relation to previous closing price of $0.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-23 that Short interest is an imperfect but useful indicator of investor sentiment. Healthy pullbacks on even the most bullish stocks are a normal part of a healthy market.

FURY Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FURY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FURY fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6726. In addition, Fury Gold Mines Ltd saw 44.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FURY

The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -79.66%, with -75.73% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Fury Gold Mines Ltd (FURY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.