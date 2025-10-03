An In-Depth Look at Cango Inc ADR’s (CANG) Stock Performance

The stock of Cango Inc ADR (CANG) has seen a 18.91% increase in the past week, with a 1.06% gain in the past month, and a -5.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for CANG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.34% for CANG’s stock, with a 5.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc ADR (NYSE: CANG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CANG is 0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CANG is 160.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On October 03, 2025, CANG’s average trading volume was 616.41K shares.

CANG stock’s latest price update

Cango Inc ADR (NYSE: CANG)’s stock price has plunge by 4.82%relation to previous closing price of $4.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-03 that HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) (“Cango” or the “Company”) today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for September 2025. Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for September 2025 Metric September 2025 1 August 2025 1 Number of Bitcoin produced 616.6 663.7 Average number of Bitcoin produced per day 20.55 21.41 Total number of Bitcoin held 2 5,810.0 5,193.4 Deployed hashrate 50 EH/s 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate 3 44.85 EH/s 43.74 EH/s 1.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CANG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CANG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CANG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CANG Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG rose by +18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, Cango Inc ADR saw 176.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc ADR stands at -0.8%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -31.61%, with -21.66% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -55.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $182.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cango Inc ADR (CANG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.