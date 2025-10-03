An In-Depth Look at Anbio Biotechnology’s (NNNN) Stock Performance

In the past week, NNNN stock has gone down by -29.09%, with a monthly decline of -46.28% and a quarterly plunge of -31.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.60% for Anbio Biotechnology The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.32% for NNNN’s stock, with a 7.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NNNN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NNNN) is above average at 419.14x.

The public float for NNNN is 39.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of NNNN on October 03, 2025 was 92.05K shares.

NNNN stock’s latest price update

Anbio Biotechnology (NASDAQ: NNNN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -27.26% compared to its previous closing price of $34.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -29.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-08 that Covering both mosquito-borne diseases and emerging respiratory pathogens, Anbio continues to advance point-of-care diagnostics for timely outbreak detection worldwide.

NNNN Trading at -42.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.76%, as shares sank -46.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.56% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for NNNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Anbio Biotechnology stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 15.00%, with 13.83% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 124.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Anbio Biotechnology (NNNN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.