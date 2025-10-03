Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPG is -0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMPG is 17.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPG on October 03, 2025 was 719.96K shares.

AMPG stock’s latest price update

Amplitech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG)’s stock price has soared by 13.16% in relation to previous closing price of $3.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prismmediawire.com reported 2025-09-30 that Company To Attend Network X Conference in Paris HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2025 – PRISM MediaWire (Press Release Service – Press Release Distribution) – AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AMPG’s Market Performance

Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) has experienced a 11.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.59% rise in the past month, and a 109.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.50% for AMPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.21% for AMPG’s stock, with a 79.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMPG Trading at 24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPG rose by +11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +103.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Amplitech Group Inc saw 473.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPG starting from Mazziota Daniel Richard, who purchased 7,157 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Mazziota Daniel Richard now owns 247,900 shares of Amplitech Group Inc, valued at $14,314 using the latest closing price.

Mazziota Daniel Richard, the Director of Amplitech Group Inc, purchased 5,000 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08 ’25, which means that Mazziota Daniel Richard is holding 240,743 shares at $6,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitech Group Inc stands at -0.45%. The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -30.53%, with -23.29% for asset returns.

Based on Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -33.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amplitech Group Inc (AMPG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.