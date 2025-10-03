Ametek Inc (AME) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70% compared to its previous closing price of $187.44. However, the company has seen a 0.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AMETEK Programmable Power, a market-leading manufacturer of programmable AC and DC power systems, has been honored with this year’s Innovation Award for its Mi-BEAM Bidirectional DC Product Series. This advanced solution is engineered to test and simulate complex, high-power electronics used in energy generation, grid modernization, energy storage, and demanding applications across automotive, industrial, and aerospace sectors. Mi-BEAM’s modular, regenerative design.

Is It Worth Investing in Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) is 30.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AME is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AME is 229.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On October 03, 2025, AME’s average trading volume was 1.26M shares.

AME’s Market Performance

AME’s stock has seen a 0.94% increase for the week, with a 0.97% rise in the past month and a 1.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for Ametek Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for AME’s stock, with a 3.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AME stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AME by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for AME in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $200 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AME reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for AME stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AME, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

AME Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.66. In addition, Ametek Inc saw 8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Hardin John Wesley, who sold 7,867 shares at the price of $188.03 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Hardin John Wesley now owns 65,235 shares of Ametek Inc, valued at $1,479,232 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ametek Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 14.64%, with 9.56% for asset returns.

Based on Ametek Inc (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 22.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ametek Inc (AME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.