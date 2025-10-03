American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE: AHR) has dropped by -1.48% compared to previous close of $41.94. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AHR) announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2025 earnings release on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after the close of trading.

Is It Worth Investing in American Healthcare REIT Inc (NYSE: AHR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AHR is 166.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of AHR was 1.38M shares.

AHR’s Market Performance

AHR stock saw a decrease of -0.94% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.60% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.43% for AHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AHR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AHR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHR reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for AHR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AHR, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on April 28th of the current year.

AHR Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHR fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.35. In addition, American Healthcare REIT Inc saw 58.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHR starting from Foster Mark E., who sold 3,850 shares at the price of $41.89 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Foster Mark E. now owns 59,100 shares of American Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $161,271 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Healthcare REIT Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value -1.51%, with -0.72% for asset returns.

Based on American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.71. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $315.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Healthcare REIT Inc (AHR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.