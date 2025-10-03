AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AMCX stock has gone down by -3.09%, with a monthly gain of 7.41% and a quarterly surge of 27.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.07% for AMC Networks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.11% for AMCX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMCX is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 3 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMCX is 31.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMCX on October 03, 2025 was 540.11K shares.

AMCX stock’s latest price update

The stock of AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) has decreased by -5.32% when compared to last closing price of $8.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-17 that AMC Networks offers deep value, trading at a steep discount to cash holdings and sector peers, with strong free cash flow and manageable debt until 2029. AMCX’s $866 million cash cushion and $250 million in annual FCF supports liquidity, reducing near-term risks. Short sellers may be off the mark. The stock is a potential takeover target in my opinion, with low enterprise valuations and robust gross profit margins making it the most attractive asset in the entertainment sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $11 based on the research report published on October 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to AMCX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 06th of the previous year.

AMCX Trading at 8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, AMC Networks Inc saw -9.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Charles F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl, who sold 154,345 shares at the price of $6.95 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, Charles F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl now owns 20,833 shares of AMC Networks Inc, valued at $1,072,698 using the latest closing price.

Charles F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl, the Member of 13(d) Group of AMC Networks Inc, sold 20,833 shares at $6.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11 ’25, which means that Charles F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl is holding 0 shares at $143,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -17.26%, with -3.76% for asset returns.

Based on AMC Networks Inc (AMCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $979.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.