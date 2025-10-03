Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALXO is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALXO is 37.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALXO on October 03, 2025 was 946.62K shares.

ALXO stock’s latest price update

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO)’s stock price has soared by 7.07% in relation to previous closing price of $1.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-03 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of novel therapies designed to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced updated data from its Phase 2 ASPEN-06 (NCT05002127) trial will be presented during a poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 40th Annual Meeting taking place November 5–9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland. The Phase 2 trial evaluated evorpacept, the Company’s lead therapeutic candidate, in combination with HERCEPTIN® (trastuzumab), CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) and paclitaxel, for patients with previously treated HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer (GC) and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

ALXO’s Market Performance

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has experienced a 9.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 89.35% rise in the past month, and a 360.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.60% for ALXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.16% for ALXO’s stock, with a 123.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $3 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALXO reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for ALXO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 19th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALXO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

ALXO Trading at 92.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.39%, as shares surge +67.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +279.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO rose by +9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4089. In addition, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc saw 9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Lettmann Jason, who purchased 71,163 shares at the price of $1.08 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Lettmann Jason now owns 305,121 shares of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, valued at $76,892 using the latest closing price.

Lettmann Jason, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Alx Oncology Holdings Inc, purchased 21,070 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Lettmann Jason is holding 233,958 shares at $22,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-140.15% for the present operating margin

-0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc stands at -134.3%. The total capital return value is set at -1.59%. Equity return is now at value -104.21%, with -75.22% for asset returns.

Based on Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -34.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -72.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$132.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 108.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.