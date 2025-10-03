Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ANRO is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ANRO is 21.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.63% of that float. The average trading volume for ANRO on October 03, 2025 was 100.48K shares.

ANRO stock’s latest price update

Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE: ANRO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.35% compared to its previous closing price of $4.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired (a) Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE: ANRO) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or about February 2, 2024, and/or (b) Alto securities between February 2, 2024 and October 22, 2024.

ANRO’s Market Performance

Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO) has experienced a 16.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.16% rise in the past month, and a 87.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.03% for ANRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.80% for ANRO’s stock, with a 39.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANRO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ANRO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ANRO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $15 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANRO reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for ANRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2024.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANRO, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

ANRO Trading at 23.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +25.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANRO rose by +16.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Alto Neuroscience Inc saw -61.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.28% for the present operating margin

-0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alto Neuroscience Inc stands at -164.62%. The total capital return value is set at -0.47%. Equity return is now at value -42.78%, with -36.52% for asset returns.

Based on Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -13.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -36.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$68.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -60.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.