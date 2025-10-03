Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY): A Technical Analysis

ALNY has 36-month beta value of 0.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ALNY is 125.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALNY on October 03, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

ALNY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) has increased by 0.07% when compared to last closing price of $460.65.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that ALNY’s portfolio of rare disease and cardiovascular drugs is boosting revenues and reducing reliance on Amvuttra.

ALNY’s Market Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has seen a 2.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.03% gain in the past month and a 38.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for ALNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.59% for ALNY’s stock, with a 47.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALNY

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALNY reach a price target of $490. The rating they have provided for ALNY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 04th, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ALNY, setting the target price at $385 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

ALNY Trading at 5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALNY rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $458.28. In addition, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 67.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALNY starting from Reitan Colleen F, who sold 18,000 shares at the price of $467.60 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Reitan Colleen F now owns 775 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $8,416,730 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -257.82%, with -7.44% for asset returns.

Based on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$178.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 24.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.