Allete, Inc (ALE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Allete, Inc (NYSE: ALE)’s stock price has soared by 0.67% in relation to previous closing price of $66.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Allete’s acquisition by Canada Pension Plan presents a short-term arbitrage opportunity. The market is rarely efficient, so we capitalize on its inefficiency to our benefit. Collect tax-advantaged income while waiting on the capital gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Allete, Inc (NYSE: ALE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allete, Inc (NYSE: ALE) is above average at 21.22x. The 36-month beta value for ALE is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALE is 57.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of ALE on October 03, 2025 was 650.30K shares.

ALE’s Market Performance

ALE’s stock has seen a 1.36% increase for the week, with a 5.45% rise in the past month and a 3.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.83% for Allete, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for ALE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ALE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ALE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $58 based on the research report published on January 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALE reach a price target of $64. The rating they have provided for ALE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ALE, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

ALE Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.55%, as shares surge +5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALE rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.61. In addition, Allete, Inc saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Allete, Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 6.46%, with 2.71% for asset returns.

Based on Allete, Inc (ALE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $486.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Allete, Inc (ALE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.