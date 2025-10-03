Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALGN is 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALGN is 67.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGN on October 03, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN)’s stock price has increased by 0.93% compared to its previous closing price of $127.52. However, the company has seen a 3.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and.

ALGN’s Market Performance

Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) has experienced a 3.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.76% drop in the past month, and a -34.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for ALGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for ALGN’s stock, with a -27.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALGN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for ALGN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $154 based on the research report published on July 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGN reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for ALGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to ALGN, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

ALGN Trading at -9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGN rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.79. In addition, Align Technology, Inc saw -49.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGN starting from HOGAN JOSEPH M, who purchased 7,576 shares at the price of $131.49 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, HOGAN JOSEPH M now owns 184,945 shares of Align Technology, Inc, valued at $996,131 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Align Technology, Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 11.41%, with 7.07% for asset returns.

Based on Align Technology, Inc (ALGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $816.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

In conclusion, Align Technology, Inc (ALGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.