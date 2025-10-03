Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) has seen a -0.55% decrease in the past week, with a 2.62% gain in the past month, and a 8.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for ARE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.50% for ARE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARE is 170.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARE on October 03, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

ARE stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) has increased by 0.29% when compared to last closing price of $83.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-10-01 that After a career that spanned two decades of experience at Bear Stearns, Lehman Brothers, and Morgan Stanley, I gained an institutional perspective on dividend stock investing.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $88 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARE, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on September 15th of the current year.

ARE Trading at 3.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.97. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc saw -29.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Moglia Peter M, the Chief Executive Officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $102.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Moglia Peter M is holding 228,727 shares at $1,022,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.12%, with -0.06% for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.