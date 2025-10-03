Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) has increased by 4.04% when compared to last closing price of $5.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-19 that LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation for ADX-2191 (methotrexate intravitreal injection, USP) for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. There is currently no approved treatment for patients with most forms of retinitis pigmentosa, a clinical group of rare genetic eye diseases characterized by retinal cell death and loss of vision. Retinitis pigmen.

Is It Worth Investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALDX is 57.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALDX on October 03, 2025 was 931.43K shares.

ALDX’s Market Performance

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has seen a 9.17% increase in the past week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month, and a 27.24% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.96% for ALDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.98% for ALDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $10 based on the research report published on April 03, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALDX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ALDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ALDX, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

ALDX Trading at 3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc saw 4.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALDX starting from Alfieri Michael, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, Alfieri Michael now owns 2,500 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $13,250 using the latest closing price.

Machatha Stephen, the Chief Development Officer of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, sold 22,073 shares at $5.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that Machatha Stephen is holding 221,799 shares at $113,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-218.02% for the present operating margin

-0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc stands at -207.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.96%. Equity return is now at value -65.91%, with -47.98% for asset returns.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -28.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$53.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1246.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.