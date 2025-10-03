Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) has decreased by -4.76% when compared to last closing price of $1.68. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-02-18 that QINGDAO, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Akso Health Group (NASDAQ: AHG) (hereinafter referred to as “Akso Health,” “the Company,” or “we”) announced today its integration of DeepSeek’s advanced artificial intelligence technology. This initiative aims to further enhance AI-powered medical consultation, optimize healthcare resource allocation, and provide users with more precise and efficient medical services.

Is It Worth Investing in Akso Health Group ADR (NASDAQ: AHG) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AHG is 22.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AHG on October 03, 2025 was 36.82K shares.

AHG’s Market Performance

The stock of Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has seen a -6.43% decrease in the past week, with a -5.88% drop in the past month, and a 30.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.27% for AHG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.97% for AHG stock, with a simple moving average of 10.01% for the last 200 days.

AHG Trading at -9.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHG fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7772. In addition, Akso Health Group ADR saw 46.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.25% for the present operating margin

-0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for Akso Health Group ADR stands at -9.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.83%. Equity return is now at value -79.90%, with -68.04% for asset returns.

Based on Akso Health Group ADR (AHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 14.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 99.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akso Health Group ADR (AHG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.