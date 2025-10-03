Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has plunged by -0.30% when compared to previous closing price of $46.55, but the company has seen a 0.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Here is how Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO) and Humana (HUM) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AKRO is 70.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.86% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of AKRO was 1.05M shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO stock saw an increase of 0.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.73% and a quarterly increase of -10.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for AKRO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $72 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKRO reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for AKRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 04th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AKRO, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

AKRO Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.42. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw 61.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Young Jonathan, who sold 586 shares at the price of $43.02 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Young Jonathan now owns 196,898 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $25,210 using the latest closing price.

Yale Catriona, the Chief Development Officer of Akero Therapeutics Inc, sold 659 shares at $43.02 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that Yale Catriona is holding 90,829 shares at $28,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80370.75% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Akero Therapeutics Inc stands at -70989.75%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value -31.14%, with -28.77% for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -67.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$285.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 882257.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.