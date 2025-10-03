Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

AISP has 36-month beta value of 0.31. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AISP is 21.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AISP on October 03, 2025 was 925.48K shares.

AISP stock’s latest price update

Airship AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AISP)’s stock price has plunge by 8.83%relation to previous closing price of $5.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-15 that The small-cap tech markets are heating up. The outlook for interest rate reduction and business demand trends has many underlying companies set up for hyper growth and stocks for significant price increases.

AISP’s Market Performance

Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) has experienced a 5.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.65% rise in the past month, and a -3.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for AISP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.49% for AISP stock, with a simple moving average of 19.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AISP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AISP stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AISP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AISP in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6 based on the research report published on November 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AISP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AISP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2024.

AISP Trading at 13.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AISP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +30.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AISP rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.18. In addition, Airship AI Holdings Inc saw 146.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Huang Victor, the CEO and Chairman of the BOD of Airship AI Holdings Inc, purchased 6,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29 ’25, which means that Huang Victor is holding 6,000 shares at $8,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AISP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-175.05% for the present operating margin

132.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Airship AI Holdings Inc stands at -2053.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%.

Based on Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP), the company’s capital structure generated -0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$56.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -436.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Airship AI Holdings Inc (AISP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.