Agenus Inc’s (AGEN) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AGEN stock has gone up by 4.30%, with a monthly decline of -3.96% and a quarterly plunge of -20.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.33% for Agenus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.99% for AGEN’s stock, with a 9.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AGEN is 29.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.49% of that float. On October 03, 2025, the average trading volume of AGEN was 738.07K shares.

AGEN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) has jumped by 4.57% compared to previous close of $3.94. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-28 that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN ) Virtual Stakeholder Briefing Conference Call August 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Garo H. Armen – Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO Jennifer S.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGEN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -10.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.34. In addition, Agenus Inc saw -19.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86% for the present operating margin

-0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Agenus Inc stands at -1.63%. The total capital return value is set at 1.77%.

Based on Agenus Inc (AGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 8.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$101.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 143.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.