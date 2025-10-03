AECOM’s (ACM) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of AECOM (ACM) has gone up by 0.99% for the week, with a 4.47% rise in the past month and a 11.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.87% for ACM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for ACM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Right Now?

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36x compared to its average ratio. ACM has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACM is 131.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACM on October 03, 2025 was 920.55K shares.

ACM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has dropped by -0.61% compared to previous close of $130.43. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-10-02 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $130 based on the research report published on November 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACM reach a price target of $106. The rating they have provided for ACM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2024.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACM, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

ACM Trading at 5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +0.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.79. In addition, AECOM saw 25.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Rudd Troy, who sold 53,097 shares at the price of $119.56 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Rudd Troy now owns 0 shares of AECOM, valued at $6,348,194 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 28.17%, with 5.55% for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.08 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AECOM (ACM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.