Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has seen a 3.86% increase in the past week, with a 5.18% gain in the past month, and a 20.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.64% for AAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for AAP’s stock, with a 30.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AAP is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 24 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AAP is 59.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.71% of that float. The average trading volume of AAP on October 03, 2025 was 2.07M shares.

AAP stock’s latest price update

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE: AAP)’s stock price has plunge by 0.39%relation to previous closing price of $61.9. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.86% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marketbeat.com reported 2025-09-22 that One of the main drivers of stock price performance is the underlying earnings per share (EPS) growth for any business’s future. With this in mind, one of the simplest ways investors can land on a good upside opportunity is to find companies that trade well below their relative highs but can still fill those price gaps based on where future EPS growth may be headed.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAP

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAP reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for AAP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AAP, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AAP Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAP rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.14. In addition, Advance Auto Parts Inc saw 59.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Advance Auto Parts Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -24.78%, with -5.22% for asset returns.

Based on Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$395.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.