Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) has jumped by 11.00% compared to previous close of $1.0. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-02 that SHENZHEN, China, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Addentax Group Corp. (Nasdaq: ATXG) (the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a non-binding term sheet with a substantial and independent Bitcoin holder to acquire up to 12,000 Bitcoins, significantly increasing the potential acquisition size from the originally discussed 8,000 BTC as disclosed in the Company’s May 15, 2025 press release. Based on prevailing market prices, the proposed acquisition represents an aggregate market value of approximately US$1.3 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) Right Now?

The public float for ATXG is 10.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On October 03, 2025, ATXG’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

ATXG’s Market Performance

The stock of Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) has seen a 11.00% increase in the past week, with a 96.49% rise in the past month, and a 83.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.27% for ATXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.67% for ATXG’s stock, with a 54.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATXG Trading at 76.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.13%, as shares surge +105.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8181. In addition, Addentax Group Corp saw 56.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Zhida Hong, the CEO of Addentax Group Corp, purchased 24,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13 ’25, which means that Zhida Hong is holding 245,894 shares at $26,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp stands at -0.99%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -16.84%, with -8.45% for asset returns.

Based on Addentax Group Corp (ATXG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.