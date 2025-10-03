AC Immune SA (ACIU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACIU is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACIU is 61.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On October 03, 2025, ACIU’s average trading volume was 147.49K shares.

ACIU stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) has surged by 11.50% when compared to previous closing price of $3.13, but the company has seen a 22.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-08-06 that ACIU, ABEV and ALX have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on August 6, 2025.

ACIU’s Market Performance

AC Immune SA (ACIU) has seen a 22.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 62.33% gain in the past month and a 75.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for ACIU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.25% for ACIU stock, with a simple moving average of 57.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACIU stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ACIU by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ACIU in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $8 based on the research report published on May 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ACIU, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

ACIU Trading at 47.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +53.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIU rose by +22.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, AC Immune SA saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.73% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for AC Immune SA stands at -1.75%. The total capital return value is set at -0.55%. Equity return is now at value -50.57%, with -23.24% for asset returns.

Based on AC Immune SA (ACIU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -300.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$48.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AC Immune SA (ACIU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.