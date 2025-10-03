707 Cayman Holdings Ltd (JEM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

707 Cayman Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JEM)’s stock price has increased by 0.10% compared to its previous closing price of $0.39. However, the company has seen a -9.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-13 that HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (“707” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JEM), a Cayman Islands company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions, today announced the Company entered into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Precious Choice Global Limited (“Precious Choice”), a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. Pursuant to the MOU, 707 Cayman will, in a form of cooperation with Precious Choice, explore building crypto treasury reserve, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Ethereum, etc.

Is It Worth Investing in 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JEM) Right Now?

On October 03, 2025, JEM’s average trading volume was 5.47M shares.

JEM’s Market Performance

JEM’s stock has seen a -9.28% decrease for the week, with a -7.12% drop in the past month and a -89.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.72% for 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.82% for JEM’s stock, with a -88.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JEM Trading at -84.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares surge +20.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.51% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for JEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.69%.

Based on 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd (JEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of 707 Cayman Holdings Ltd (JEM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.