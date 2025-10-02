Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stock Experiences 10.91% Monthly Change

In the past week, ZS stock has gone up by 7.07%, with a monthly gain of 10.91% and a quarterly plunge of -1.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.03% for Zscaler Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.20% for ZS’s stock, with a 25.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZS is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZS is 99.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.83% of that float. The average trading volume of ZS on October 02, 2025 was 1.71M shares.

ZS stock’s latest price update

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.63% in comparison to its previous close of $299.66, however, the company has experienced a 7.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that Zscaler, Inc. – Special Call Company Participants Ofer Yarom Jake Berkowsky Sushil Menon Presentation Ofer Yarom My name is Ofer Yarom, and I’m a Director of Product Management in Zscaler. With me today are Sushil Menon, the Principal Product Manager for Zscaler and a DSPM expert; and Jake Berkowsky, Head of Applied Cybersecurity for Snowflake.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $315 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $320. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZS, setting the target price at $385 in the report published on June 13th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $286.76. In addition, Zscaler Inc saw 77.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Rich Michael J., who sold 11,718 shares at the price of $280.70 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Rich Michael J. now owns 100,822 shares of Zscaler Inc, valued at $3,289,216 using the latest closing price.

Judge Raj, the EVP, Corp. Strategy & Ventures of Zscaler Inc, sold 4,524 shares at $280.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Judge Raj is holding 73,832 shares at $1,269,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -2.70%, with -0.75% for asset returns.

Based on Zscaler Inc (ZS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $112.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Zscaler Inc (ZS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.