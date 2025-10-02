Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG)’s stock price has increased by 0.70% compared to its previous closing price of $71.18. However, the company has seen a -5.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fastcompany.com reported 2025-10-01 that Want more housing market stories from Lance Lambert’s ResiClub in your inbox? Subscribe to the ResiClub newsletter.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZG is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZG is 48.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZG on October 02, 2025 was 617.30K shares.

ZG’s Market Performance

ZG stock saw a decrease of -5.02% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.30% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Zillow Group Inc (ZG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.09% for ZG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $100 based on the research report published on September 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ZG Trading at -10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares sank -11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG fell by -5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.61. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Frink Lloyd D, who sold 3,333 shares at the price of $82.65 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Frink Lloyd D now owns 2,233,189 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $275,460 using the latest closing price.

Frink Lloyd D, the Co -Exec. Chairman & President of Zillow Group Inc, sold 1,712 shares at $80.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’25, which means that Frink Lloyd D is holding 2,233,189 shares at $137,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -1.34%, with -1.03% for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (ZG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $198.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zillow Group Inc (ZG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.