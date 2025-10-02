Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE: ZEPP) has increased by 9.07% when compared to last closing price of $45.78.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #DiscoverAmazing–Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), and the Official Timing & Wearable Partner of HYROX, today announced the expansion of its HYROX athlete roster, with Hunter McIntyre (USA) returning for another season and four standout competitors joining the team: Rich Ryan (USA), Joanna Wietrzyk (Australia), Emilie Dahmen (Netherlands), and Linda Meier (Germany). This roster reflects Amazfit’s commitment to supporting both prov.

Is It Worth Investing in Zepp Health Corporation ADR (NYSE: ZEPP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZEPP is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZEPP is 7.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZEPP on October 02, 2025 was 801.77K shares.

ZEPP’s Market Performance

ZEPP stock saw an increase of 5.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.03% and a quarterly increase of 1709.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.99% for Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.79% for ZEPP’s stock, with a 322.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZEPP Trading at 34.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.65%, as shares sank -6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +317.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEPP rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,581.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.58. In addition, Zepp Health Corporation ADR saw 1148.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.27% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zepp Health Corporation ADR stands at -0.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.85%. Equity return is now at value -28.36%, with -13.77% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -47.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$47.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.