ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) has seen a 5.39% increase in the past week, with a 10.92% gain in the past month, and a 52.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for ZENA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for ZENA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZenaTech Inc (NASDAQ: ZENA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZENA is at 14.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZENA is 10.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.74% of that float. The average trading volume for ZENA on October 02, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

ZENA stock’s latest price update

ZenaTech Inc (NASDAQ: ZENA)’s stock price has soared by 3.94% in relation to previous closing price of $5.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-02 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that it has selected Orlando, Florida as the headquarters of its Drone as a Service business. From this headquarters, the company plans to support its growing national and international network of acquisitions, and the integration and rollout of its drone services and platforms. The company is currently securing a 20,000 square-foot head office facility that will serve as a central hub for operations nationwide while also directly serving its Southeast region offices.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ZENA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ZENA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ZENA Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.25% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for ZenaTech Inc stands at -3.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -72.81%, with -40.00% for asset returns.

Based on ZenaTech Inc (ZENA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 44.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.