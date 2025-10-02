Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is above average at 17.82x. The 36-month beta value for YUMC is also noteworthy at 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for YUMC is 355.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on October 02, 2025 was 1.90M shares.

YUMC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has increased by 0.47% when compared to last closing price of $42.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

YUMC’s Market Performance

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has experienced a 0.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month, and a -6.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.61% for YUMC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $35.50. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to YUMC, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

YUMC Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -2.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.83. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw -4.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Zhang Leila, who sold 4,000 shares at the price of $50.59 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Zhang Leila now owns 52,075 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $202,359 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, sold 37,252 shares at $49.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Wat Joey is holding 382,657 shares at $1,851,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 15.84%, with 8.15% for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.