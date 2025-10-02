Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) has surged by 0.78% when compared to previous closing price of $152.0, but the company has seen a 2.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Pizza Hut Calls the Play This Football Season with New “Hijack the Hut” Program: Fans Score Free Pizza & Prizes When Any QB Says “Hut” PLANO, Texas , Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This National Pizza Month, Pizza Hut is celebrating big by bringing its iconic Big Dinner Box back into the spotlight alongside a new campaign with PEPSI® and quarterback Josh Allen, plus a new “Hijack the Hut” program. Complete with two Medium 1-Topping Pizzas, 5 breadsticks and 8 boneless wings, the Big Dinner Box is designed to feed friends, family, and all the good times worth celebrating, starting at $19.99.

Is It Worth Investing in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26x compared to its average ratio. YUM has 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for YUM is 277.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YUM on October 02, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has seen a 2.50% increase for the week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month and a 2.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for Yum Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.05% for YUM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $200 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $162. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to YUM, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

YUM Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.66. In addition, Yum Brands Inc saw 9.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Mezvinsky Scott, who sold 275 shares at the price of $152.59 back on Oct 01 ’25. After this action, Mezvinsky Scott now owns 1,755 shares of Yum Brands Inc, valued at $41,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.52%.

Based on Yum Brands Inc (YUM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Yum Brands Inc (YUM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.