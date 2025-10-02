Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Xunlei Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: XNET)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.10% in comparison to its previous close of $9.75, however, the company has experienced a 15.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-27 that Xunlei Limited reported decent Q2 2025 results driven by strong growth in the company’s overseas live streaming operations. Cloud computing and subscription revenues also improved with subscriber numbers reaching a new multi-year high. However, the investment thesis is not really based on the core business. In fact, Xunlei has been an early investor in panoramic camera market leader Insta360.

Is It Worth Investing in Xunlei Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xunlei Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: XNET) is 0.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XNET is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XNET is 61.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. On October 02, 2025, XNET’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

XNET’s Market Performance

XNET stock saw an increase of 15.40% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.33% and a quarterly increase of 114.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.32% for Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.78% for XNET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 110.56% for the last 200 days.

XNET Trading at 43.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +32.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XNET rose by +14.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +358.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.13. In addition, Xunlei Ltd ADR saw 426.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xunlei Ltd ADR stands at 2.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 105.35%, with 83.28% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xunlei Ltd ADR (XNET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.