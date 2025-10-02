Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has gone down by -15.25% for the week, with a 11.99% rise in the past month and a -6.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.60% for WIX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.26% for WIX’s stock, with a -12.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) is 55.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WIX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WIX is 53.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% of that float. On October 02, 2025, WIX’s average trading volume was 1.52M shares.

WIX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) has decreased by -13.42% when compared to last closing price of $177.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Wix.com (WIX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of WIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WIX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WIX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for WIX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $216 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WIX reach a price target of $190. The rating they have provided for WIX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to WIX, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

WIX Trading at 3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WIX fell by -15.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.38. In addition, Wix.com Ltd saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wix.com Ltd stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.36%.

Based on Wix.com Ltd (WIX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at -8.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $186.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wix.com Ltd (WIX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.