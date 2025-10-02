What Recent Market Trends Mean for Toro Corp’s (TORO) Stock

In the past week, TORO stock has gone up by 38.61%, with a monthly gain of 54.41% and a quarterly surge of 90.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.76% for Toro Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 37.69% for TORO stock, with a simple moving average of 88.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toro Corp (NASDAQ: TORO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TORO is 1.30.

The public float for TORO is 8.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% of that float. On October 02, 2025, TORO’s average trading volume was 138.42K shares.

TORO stock’s latest price update

Toro Corp (NASDAQ: TORO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 33.76% in relation to its previous close of $3.14. However, the company has experienced a 38.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend.

TORO Trading at 42.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TORO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 24.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.95%, as shares surge +52.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TORO rose by +38.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Toro Corp saw 78.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TORO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Corp stands at 0.22%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.63%, with 1.30% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at -117.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Toro Corp (TORO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.