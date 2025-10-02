What Recent Market Trends Mean for OneMain Holdings Inc’s (OMF) Stock

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has gone down by -7.18% for the week, with a -8.67% drop in the past month and a -5.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.36% for OMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.16% for OMF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) is above average at 10.09x. The 36-month beta value for OMF is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OMF is 118.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume of OMF on October 02, 2025 was 988.10K shares.

OMF stock’s latest price update

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has decreased by -1.15% when compared to last closing price of $56.46.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that Market optimism has waned as investors weighed mixed data, Fed guidance, and sector-specific risks after the S&P 500 hit eight record highs in September. Strong GDP and jobs data have tempered rate cut expectations, resulting in a slight market pullback, though 89% of traders still predict an October rate reduction. Beyond shifting rate cut expectations, seasonal weakness, upcoming earnings, and concerns around stretched valuations could contribute to market volatility.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $600 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMF reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for OMF stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 25th, 2025.

OMF Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.11. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw 19.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMF starting from Shulman Douglas H., who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $59.47 back on Jul 29 ’25. After this action, Shulman Douglas H. now owns 275,100 shares of OneMain Holdings Inc, valued at $2,081,485 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 20.47%, with 2.56% for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 11.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In summary, OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.