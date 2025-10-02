What Recent Market Trends Mean for Masco Corp’s (MAS) Stock

In the past week, MAS stock has gone down by -1.90%, with a monthly decline of -2.98% and a quarterly surge of 4.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Masco Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for MAS stock, with a simple moving average of 0.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) is 18.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAS is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MAS is 208.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. On October 02, 2025, MAS’s average trading volume was 2.30M shares.

MAS stock’s latest price update

Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.24% in relation to its previous close of $70.39. However, the company has experienced a -1.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that LIVONIA, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today that it will hold a conference call regarding 2025 third quarter results on Wednesday, October 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will be hosted by Masco President and Chief Executive Officer Jon Nudi. Participants in the call are asked to register five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time by dialing (800) 549-8228 or (289) 819-1520. Please use the conference identification number 16464. The 2025 thi.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $70 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 01st, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MAS, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

MAS Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.58. In addition, Masco Corp saw -15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Shah Jai, who sold 82,910 shares at the price of $76.04 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Shah Jai now owns 39,638 shares of Masco Corp, valued at $6,304,327 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.37%.

Based on Masco Corp (MAS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at -37.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Masco Corp (MAS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.