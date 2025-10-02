What Recent Market Trends Mean for Equifax, Inc’s (EFX) Stock

In the past week, EFX stock has gone down by -6.88%, with a monthly decline of -1.28% and a quarterly plunge of -10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Equifax, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.94% for EFX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) is 45.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EFX is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EFX is 123.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On October 02, 2025, EFX’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

EFX stock’s latest price update

Equifax, Inc (NYSE: EFX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.64% in relation to its previous close of $253.84. However, the company has experienced a -6.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that – Identity fraud fuels sharp rise in credit card cases — Equifax Canada Market Pulse Fraud Trends and Insights Report – TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Equifax Canada’s Market Pulse Fraud Trends and Insights Report for the first half of 2025 reveals a sharp rise in credit card fraud, even as overall application fraud rates across Canada have fallen to their lowest point since Q3 2022. Nationally, application fraud rates dropped to 0.56 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, down from 0.70 per cent in the previous quarter and 0.57 per cent a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFX reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for EFX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EFX, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

EFX Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX fell by -6.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $254.72. In addition, Equifax, Inc saw -20.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax, Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 13.06%, with 5.32% for asset returns.

Based on Equifax, Inc (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equifax, Inc (EFX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.