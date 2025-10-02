What Recent Market Trends Mean for Crocs Inc’s (CROX) Stock

In the past week, CROX stock has gone up by 9.69%, with a monthly decline of -5.94% and a quarterly plunge of -20.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.83% for Crocs Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.50% for CROX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) is 22.82x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CROX is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CROX is 52.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.45% of that float. On October 02, 2025, CROX’s average trading volume was 2.10M shares.

CROX stock’s latest price update

Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.74% in relation to its previous close of $83.55. However, the company has experienced a 9.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that Crocs, Inc. is undervalued despite strong profitability, global growth, and portfolio diversification, trading at low earnings and cash flow multiples. CROX boasts industry-leading operating margins (~25%) and robust free cash flow, driven by brand power, customization, and successful capital allocation. HeyDude acquisition presents integration challenges but offers international growth potential and product diversification beyond clogs, supporting long-term expansion.

Analysts’ Opinion of CROX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CROX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CROX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CROX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $75 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CROX reach a price target of $92, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for CROX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CROX, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on August 08th of the current year.

CROX Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CROX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CROX rose by +9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.34. In addition, Crocs Inc saw -41.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CROX starting from Healy Susan L., who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $76.56 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, Healy Susan L. now owns 50,078 shares of Crocs Inc, valued at $153,120 using the latest closing price.

REPLOGLE JOHN B, the Director of Crocs Inc, purchased 3,261 shares at $76.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that REPLOGLE JOHN B is holding 15,417 shares at $250,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CROX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Crocs Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 15.39%, with 5.16% for asset returns.

Based on Crocs Inc (CROX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Crocs Inc (CROX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.