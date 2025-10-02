In the past week, BNC stock has gone up by 1.04%, with a monthly decline of -55.47% and a quarterly plunge of -25.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.20% for CEA Industries Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.51% for BNC stock, with a simple moving average of -28.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: BNC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BNC is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BNC is 35.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% of that float. On October 02, 2025, BNC’s average trading volume was 749.39K shares.

BNC stock’s latest price update

CEA Industries Inc (NASDAQ: BNC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15% in relation to its previous close of $7.86. However, the company has experienced a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that LOUISVILLE, CO, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: BNC), (“BNC” or the “Company”), today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2025.1 The Company’s first-quarter performance underscores the resilience of our core business while complementing the transformational growth following the successful closing of a $500 million private placement at the end of the quarter. As part of the Company’s new Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy, the Company is targeting 1% ownership of BNB’s total supply by the end of calendar 2025.

BNC Trading at -58.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -53.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNC rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, CEA Industries Inc saw 8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNC starting from McDonald Anthony K, who purchased 3,113 shares at the price of $7.64 back on Dec 10 ’24. After this action, McDonald Anthony K now owns 7,947 shares of CEA Industries Inc, valued at $23,796 using the latest closing price.

McDonald Anthony K, the CEO/President of CEA Industries Inc, purchased 2,250 shares at $7.74 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09 ’24, which means that McDonald Anthony K is holding 4,834 shares at $17,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.01% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for CEA Industries Inc stands at -1.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -33.60%, with -29.82% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 99.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CEA Industries Inc (BNC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.