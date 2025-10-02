WF Holding Ltd (WFF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of WF Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WFF) has increased by 7.99% when compared to last closing price of $0.89.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-06-24 that KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WF Holding Ltd (Stock Code: WFF), a manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic, or FRP, products based in Malaysia, has officially announced plans to make significant investments in China to expand its business scope and promote bilateral economic cooperation and technological exchanges. The company is looking for suitable corporate land in various parts of China to add factories.

Is It Worth Investing in WF Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WFF) Right Now?

The public float for WFF is 7.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WFF on October 02, 2025 was 621.10K shares.

WFF’s Market Performance

The stock of WF Holding Ltd (WFF) has seen a 9.15% increase in the past week, with a -1.44% drop in the past month, and a -52.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.23% for WFF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.79% for WFF’s stock, with a simple moving average of -66.03% for the last 200 days.

WFF Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.37%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.81% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for WFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for WF Holding Ltd stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%.

Based on WF Holding Ltd (WFF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, WF Holding Ltd (WFF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.