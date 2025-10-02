Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN) has gone down by -10.84% for the week, with a 24.30% rise in the past month and a 90.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.36% for WBTN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.36% for WBTN’s stock, with a 59.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: WBTN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for WBTN is at 1.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WBTN is 15.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.15% of that float. The average trading volume for WBTN on October 02, 2025 was 931.24K shares.

WBTN stock’s latest price update

Webtoon Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: WBTN)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.04% in comparison to its previous close of $19.41, however, the company has experienced a -10.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #BL–Contents First, the company behind the global webtoon platform Tappytoon, today announced an innovative collaboration with K-pop boy group NEWBEAT for an exclusive music video featuring Tappytoon’s original BL webtoon Bullet Time, debuting September 26 across Tappytoon’s social media platforms and digital channels. The collaboration melds NEWBEAT’s title track “Flip the Coin” with an animated narrative that brings Bullet Time’s cyberpunk world to life, capturing th.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBTN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WBTN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WBTN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBTN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for WBTN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 04th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to WBTN, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

WBTN Trading at 22.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +21.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBTN fell by -10.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.91. In addition, Webtoon Entertainment Inc saw 51.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBTN starting from Kim Junkoo, who purchased 11,419 shares at the price of $8.81 back on Mar 20 ’25. After this action, Kim Junkoo now owns 510,231 shares of Webtoon Entertainment Inc, valued at $100,601 using the latest closing price.

Kim Junkoo, the insider of Webtoon Entertainment Inc, purchased 11,372 shares at $8.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Kim Junkoo is holding 498,812 shares at $99,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Webtoon Entertainment Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -6.61%, with -4.95% for asset returns.

Based on Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14237.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$113.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webtoon Entertainment Inc (WBTN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.