Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.98x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WBS is 164.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of WBS was 1.36M shares.

WBS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) has decreased by -0.76% when compared to last closing price of $59.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.94% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

WBS’s Market Performance

WBS’s stock has fallen by -1.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.24% and a quarterly rise of 2.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Webster Financial Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.07% for WBS’s stock, with a 6.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $78 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 10th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to WBS, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on May 21st of the current year.

WBS Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -4.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.86. In addition, Webster Financial Corp saw 27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from CIESLIK ELZBIETA, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $61.58 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, CIESLIK ELZBIETA now owns 14,894 shares of Webster Financial Corp, valued at $123,160 using the latest closing price.

CIESLIK ELZBIETA, the EVP & CAO of Bank of Webster Financial Corp, sold 1,000 shares at $61.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that CIESLIK ELZBIETA is holding 16,894 shares at $61,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corp stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.34%, with 1.07% for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corp (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.56for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Webster Financial Corp (WBS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.