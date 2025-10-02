WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE: WBI) has surged by 1.15% when compared to previous closing price of $25.22, but the company has seen a 11.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE: WBI; NYSE Texas: WBI) (“WaterBridge” or the “Company”) announced today that WBI Operating LLC, a subsidiary of the Company, has priced its offering of $825 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior unsecured notes due 2030 at par and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior unsecured notes due 2033 at par (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on October 6, 2025, subject to customary closing condit.

On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of WBI was 2.45M shares.

The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.94% for WBI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.94% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought WBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.12% of loss for the given period.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBI starting from CRANE JAMES R, who purchased 200,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, CRANE JAMES R now owns 200,000 shares of WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC, valued at $4,000,000 using the latest closing price.

CRANE JAMES R, the Director of WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC, purchased 100,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that CRANE JAMES R is holding 100,000 shares at $2,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

To sum up, WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.