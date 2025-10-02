Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WAFU)’s stock price has soared by 10.33% in relation to previous closing price of $1.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-03-07 that BEIJING, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WAFU) Right Now?

WAFU has 36-month beta value of 1.16.

The public float for WAFU is 2.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAFU on October 02, 2025 was 348.10K shares.

WAFU’s Market Performance

WAFU stock saw an increase of 9.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 29.97% and a quarterly increase of 38.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.83% for Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.76% for WAFU’s stock, with a 27.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAFU Trading at 30.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.75%, as shares surge +27.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFU rose by +9.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7200. In addition, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd saw 5.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wah Fu Education Group Ltd stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -4.26%, with -2.94% for asset returns.

Based on Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $67860.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 10.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.