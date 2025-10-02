W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WRB is 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WRB is 296.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WRB on October 02, 2025 was 2.00M shares.

WRB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) has plunged by -1.58% when compared to previous closing price of $76.62, but the company has seen a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance – Property and Casualty sector might want to consider either Allstate (ALL) or W.R. Berkley (WRB).

WRB’s Market Performance

WRB’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.77% and a quarterly rise of 6.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for W.R. Berkley Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.32% for WRB’s stock, with a 12.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRB reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for WRB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WRB, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

WRB Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +4.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.70. In addition, W.R. Berkley Corp saw 35.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for W.R. Berkley Corp stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 20.63%, with 4.84% for asset returns.

Based on W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.