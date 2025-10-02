VivoSim Labs Inc (VIVS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

VivoSim Labs Inc (NASDAQ: VIVS)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.93% in comparison to its previous close of $2.92, however, the company has experienced a -9.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that Veteran commercial leader to scale AI-enabled NAMkind™ liver and intestine toxicology services in a rapidly growing market Veteran commercial leader to scale AI-enabled NAMkind™ liver and intestine toxicology services in a rapidly growing market

Is It Worth Investing in VivoSim Labs Inc (NASDAQ: VIVS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.14.

The public float for VIVS is 2.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.63% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of VIVS was 318.47K shares.

VIVS’s Market Performance

VIVS’s stock has seen a -9.32% decrease for the week, with a 37.18% rise in the past month and a 109.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.31% for VivoSim Labs Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.37% for VIVS’s stock, with a 3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIVS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VIVS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VIVS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 13, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

VIVS Trading at 25.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.26%, as shares surge +27.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIVS fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.43. In addition, VivoSim Labs Inc saw -42.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VIVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.53% for the present operating margin

0.98% for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoSim Labs Inc stands at -13.99%. The total capital return value is set at -1.23%. Equity return is now at value -24.53%, with -18.53% for asset returns.

Based on VivoSim Labs Inc (VIVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -867.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

To sum up, VivoSim Labs Inc (VIVS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.